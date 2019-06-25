Lassie Shop which has a chain of outlets all across the city has got Lassie to a new level and the best part is the pricing it's in reach to all the upper middle class and the lower middle-class crowd. Price ranges from 30-90 and the quality, taste and hygiene everything is just perfect. My personal favourite is the Alphonso mango and Ferro shake.
Beat The Heat With These Amazing Lassis
Juice & Milkshake Shops
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Seating capacity
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Comments (0)