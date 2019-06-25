Beat The Heat With These Amazing Lassis

img-gallery-featured
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Lassi Shop

Secunderabad, Telangana
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sree Seethapadmanabha Arcade, Tarnaka Main Road, Vijayapuri Colony, Secunderabad, Telangana

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Lassie Shop which has a chain of outlets all across the city has got Lassie to a new level and the best part is the pricing it's in reach to all the upper middle class and the lower middle-class crowd. Price ranges from 30-90 and the quality, taste and hygiene everything is just perfect. My personal favourite is the Alphonso mango and Ferro shake.

What Could Be Better?

Seating capacity

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

