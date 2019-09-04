Treat Yourself With Amazing Indonesian Dishes At Sambal

Casual Dining

Sambal

Madhapur, Hyderabad
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1-98/2, Durgam Cheruvu Road, Madhapur, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Udang Sambal Balado: Boiled prawns mixed with Sambal Balado. This is a hot and spicy shrimp/prawn dish commonly found in Indonesian cuisine. At Sambal definitely does it the best in Hyderabad. These peeled prawns stir-fried in Spicy Sambal Baldo paste was so tasty that I am salivating even while writing the review now. P.S: Because this dish's main star is "Balado", this dish is supremely spicy. Not for those who like to have subtle food 😊

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

