Treat Yourself With Amazing Indonesian Dishes At Sambal

Udang Sambal Balado: Boiled prawns mixed with Sambal Balado. This is a hot and spicy shrimp/prawn dish commonly found in Indonesian cuisine. At Sambal definitely does it the best in Hyderabad. These peeled prawns stir-fried in Spicy Sambal Baldo paste was so tasty that I am salivating even while writing the review now. P.S: Because this dish's main star is "Balado", this dish is supremely spicy. Not for those who like to have subtle food 😊