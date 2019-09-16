Not many places have Neopolitan style pizzas in the city, this has to be the best in town. The fresh pizza dough gives it a slight sour taste, perfectly fermented. The sauce is basic with high-quality cheese and toppings. The no-bake cheesecake has to be the best in town again, made with Philadelphia cream cheese, you know what to expect. Would highly recommend people to drop by ZZA Bar!
The Best Pizzeria In Town!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Everything was on point, needs no changes
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Kids, Bae
