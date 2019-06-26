Drop By This Pretty Little Cafe For All Our Dessert Cravings

Craving for amazing desserts? It is time you head over to this cute, little place for amazing cupcakes, dessert jars. This amazing place has a very neat, simple ambience for all our Instagram posts and the food is worth flaunting away on our blogs! With an overall white themed ambience and a rustic decor, it is worth spending time here for refreshing our memories. Coming to the food, it was the best. The Choco Chip Cupcake and the Brownie Jar, which we have ordered, were literally lip-smacking. The Chocolate Ganache on them was the perfect ever 🖤 And not to forget, the place was themed and started by the baker herself, Pranitha, who is really cheery and a happy go person to be with.