Beautiful Cafe With Pretty Interior & Amazing French Desserts

My top first favourite place in town for desserts is Feu. Beautiful cafe with pretty interior and seating arrangements. They have an amazing menu to choose from and a pretty ambience. Reasonable rates for delicious and promising desserts. Delicately sinful well designed French desserts. The aesthetically pleasing interior and cosy black and white decor have pulled crowd already. Blueberry Cheesecake crafted out of Japanese cheesecake base and topped with blueberries. Going back soon for Red velvet & Strawberry velour I had, filled with cream cheese and all about the strawberry. Who doesn't love a little cheese? A must-try. The heart-shaped red velvet has all my heart. Trio chocolate was a good choice though. Can't wait to go back and try their other delicacies as well.