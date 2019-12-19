Beach View Rooms & Infinity Pool: This Resort In Vizag Is A Perfect Romantic Getaway

Bheemili largely signifies the British and Dutch settlements. It's surrounded by gigantic coconut trees, and it is not every day you wake up to a sea right outside your window. Run by AccorHotels, The Bheemli Resort is a world in itself, and you don't even have to get into the city for your dose of fun. For one thing, it's super luxurious, and the beach is just two minutes away. Plus, they have an outdoor pool and we are already planning elaborate lounge sessions.

They've got Deluxe Oceanfront Double Rooms that can accommodate one to three people. Done up with minimalistic interiors like flowers for decor and a solitary painting on the wall, the rooms are easy on eyes. Nothing Instagram-worthy, mind you! But that said, the rooms are fancy and come with all the necessary things like a flat-screen TV, minibar, hairdryer, towels, and linens. Of course, there's a complimentary English breakfast too!

For those of you who hate missing their work out, there's a gym and an indoor pool too. All said and done, the in-house restaurant is known for whipping awesome Asian delicacies. So get a taste of them, perhaps?