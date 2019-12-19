Where Words Meets Imagination: This Library In Amberpet Is Loaded With Books For Children & Teens

As people who love to read and get lost in the imaginative world of words and stories, we know for a fact that children need to develop the habit of reading from a young age, and the fact that this library exists makes us happy. Catering to children and young adults, The Book Shelf is a quaint library and learning centre in SBH Colony, Amberpet. With cane chairs and benches that'll accommodate about eight people, say hello to a bit of word art, inspirational posters, and bulletin boards where you can stick up your art work.

From Famous Five to Harry Potter and Goosebumps, these folks have books in many genres for children to find what interests them. What more? They also house books recommended by the CBSE board that'll widen their vocabulary and give them a joyful reading experience. We're talking about Shakespeare's As You Like It, Much Ado About Nothing, and Merchant Of Venice. Ring a bell, 90's kids? There's also a section dedicated to only biographies like Mahatma Gandhi's The Story Of My Experiment With Truth, Abdul Kalam's My Journey: Transforming Dreams Into Actions, etc. Sounds good? Their membership starts at INR 200 and there's no borrow limit. Yaaas! For more deets, give them a ring.