Farzi Cafe's Tawa Chicken Liver Is Worth Every Penny!

Lounges

Farzi Cafe

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
1200, Road 59, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

In the frame: Tawa Chicken Liver, Green Chutney. From the New menu of Farzi Café. This Very very rich and Buttery Baos with chicken liver been sautéed in Spices. Baos were made in house and fluffy, liver was just fine in taste. Though I hardly eat liver, this tasted average according to my taste buds. I Baos, if it's veg or non-veg, No doubt it had a good amount of spices in. Chips served along in it.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae

