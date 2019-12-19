Hold On To Your Wallets! A Walk Through This Store Is Going To Be A Tough Ride

The moment you walk through the doors of The Collective, the aroma of a chic cologne hangs in the air and you’re transported to a whole new world of designer bags and shoes to die for. If you’re looking to splurge on that one pair of special shoes or sunglasses, head over to The Collective in Banjara Hills. They house iconic brands like Armani, McQueen, Hackett London, Hugo Boss and Ted Baker amongst others. From grunge chic to elegant evening looks, you can score several looks here.

The Bag collection here is off the hook and don’t even get us started on the shoes. The prices are a little steep, but hey, a Burberry is a lifetime investment. There’s a plethora of choice for men too, be it shoes, clothes, wallets or sunglasses. Now you can get the staple Michael Kors tote at Rs.25,000 or splurge on the blingy McQueen bag at Rs.40,000 right here in Hyderabad.

For those of you who'd like to take a bite into runway-worthy skirts, we recommend Marc Jacobs but if dresses are all you need, make peace with Versace and Ted Baker. Pair those beauties with Karen Millen's jewellery or an Armani watch.