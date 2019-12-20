Red Velvet Cake With Roses Or Brownie Cookies: This Home Baker Is Goals

We say Christmas came early because this home baker has goodies that deserve a place in Santa's gift bags. If a slice of cake or a bite of a cupcake is your life's calling, you have to knock on the Cupcake Window. Started in 2016 by Barkha Khanchandani, she carries the rainbow on her sleeves and whips up custom cakes, cupcakes, brownies, cookies, tarts and more.

Inspired by chefs from around the world that create magic in the name of desserts, you're sure to get your hands on intricately designed cakes that are baked to perfection. Throwing a surprise party for your little one or your SO? Discuss your cake idea and trust Barkha with her skills and her knack for details. We're talking about cakes like her Hazelnut Mocha Cake covered in mocha and vanilla buttercream and golden dusted chocolates (drools instantly).

Are you secretly a cookie monster? Well, her soft-centred Choco-Chip and Brownie Cookies won't let you stop at one. Did we read your mind when we say cupcakes are your guilty pleasure? Be it a Butterscotch Cupcake or a Ferrero Rocher cupcake — the ooey-gooey goodness will make your heart happy. Starting at INR 400, we're heart-eyed for her dessert boxes including Pistachio Blueberry and Chocolate Walnut Brownies. Tempted? Check out their Instagram page for all the deets.