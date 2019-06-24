This Bridal Boutique In Jubilee Hills Is An Ode To The Glamour Of The City

Indian Weddings are incomplete without the rich and intricate weaves that a bride wears on her special day. The Deccan Story in Jubilee Hills is home to exclusive couture and works of designers from all over the country. This darbar themed boutique offers styles right from traditional lehengas and modern anarkalis to elegant gowns. So you get to be the kind of bride you decide to be on your big day!

The boutique houses Prathima Pandey and Nikhil Thampi, two designers who are re-inventing conventional styles to appeal to the modern women. A purchase here is sure to make a hole in your pocket, but hey! it is your big day. They also have beautiful statement jewellery pieces on display. For those of you who prefer understated styles, go ace your style game.