OMG! This Hyderabad-Based Subscription Box Ships OG Work By Artists, Goodies & Art Supplies

Often when we spot subscription boxes (that aren't available in India) on the internet, we wonder where we could get one. Marzia Ali — a 20-year-old psychology student discovered a solution to this hankering with The Duende Box. An artist herself, Marzia hosts art workshops and exhibitions and works with diverse local artists and curates the original artwork from these artists that we usually find in the boxes. Upcoming and learning artists are always scouting for the right art supplies, and to meet this demand, this subscription box also carries art supplies that Marzia personally tries, tests, and uses. What we really love about Duende is the snippets it carries about the artists where you can get to know their insights on art and the stuff they create. Plus, it's packed with Pinterest-worthy stationery too!

A new and unique box is curated every month, and depending on the art supplies, the price range is between INR 699-1,500. So, if you're looking to grab some artsy goodness every month, The Duende Box is your way to go!