Balinese Massage To Body Wraps: Head Over To This Thai Spa For A-Z Rejuvenation

Let's face the truth, we all need to relax and take a chill pill. Be it our desk jobs, the never subsiding city traffic, or even housework — our bodies are yearning to feel fresh. And because we care for you, we're here to tell you about a spa in Film Nagar that'll help you heave a sigh of relief.

Ditch your usual weekend plans or plan one if you already haven't and head over to The Fifth Element Spa to spoil yourself with massages, body polishes, body wraps, and facials. The calming music and aromatic oils at this authentic Thai spa will leave you tranquil state, the kind your tired body was looking for. Named after the four basic elements — air, water, fire, and earth, professionals here guarantee that you're going to leave experiencing the fifth element, rejuvenated.

What can you expect here? Go for their Balinese massage which is a combination of acupuncture and aromatherapy, Exotic Thai Traditional Wrap that uses a recipe of natural Thai herbs, white mud, and milk, or get their classic facial done where top Thai skincare products will be used to give you a polished look. FYI, all the oils, creams, gels, and lotions will be matched with your skin type.

Sounds like a plan? Ring them up and make an appointment.



