Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Fish & Chips

The fish in the water that is thirsty needs serious professional Counselling! In the Frame: Fish N Chips 💕 Back to RocketFuel Café after many months, The most happening place in Somajiguda area. It is now well set up and renovated very nicely, little expansion too. They have now added Asian / Chinese and a bit of continental into their menu. Tried the Fish And Chips and Bomb! An amazing, Freaking Hot and Crispy it was. The coating was not the regular crushed Nachos, corn flakes or Bread crumbs. They used Panko Crumbs which gave the fish too good taste as it was well seasoned. Fish was very soft! Served with Hot Fries and Inhouse-made Garlic sauce, which can never go wrong. Was wondering why I didn't try this in my previous visits, but I think I must go back to this place for just fish and chips again! Highly recommended ♥️ Ratings: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 / 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟