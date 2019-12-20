Adorable Miniature Gardens To Quirky Gifts: This Local Brand Is Lit AF

Gotta give it to the miniatures! It’s like a tiny thing carries the entire world within. If you’ve been looking to grab some miniature beauties, we found you just the thing. The Gardenly owned by Madhulika Kammella, is a Hyderabad-based brand. They specialise in miniature gardens, and if you’re looking for customisations, it’s right up their alley.

The miniature gardens are customised suiting your likes and needs. They have various options like coffee mugs, ceramic terrariums, or glass jars. You can go overboard with oval glass terrariums or simple coffee jars. Depending on your needs, The Gardenly customises gardens, toys, and crafts them with elaborate detailing. They also have options for wall decor. Great for gifting and home decor, you’ve got to give this brand a shot.

