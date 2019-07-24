Greek Style Inspired Ambiance & Scrumptious Asian Meal At The Glass Onion

The Glass Onion – Not a vegetable that would make you cry but definitely make you fall in love with its serene cozy Greek-style inspired ambiance and spellbinding sight. I could just imagine a perfect evening while the sunsets, the clouds drizzle, with the beloved company around, living in moments over a sip and grub. That’s enough said to add this place as your Wishlist to take your loved ones on a date. (Couldn’t capture the outdoors as It turned dark).Pretty big property that can accommodate 120-150pax that includes both indoor and outdoor with a price factor of 900-1200 INR (Few more hundreds to include divine liquids). After a recent stupendous encounter with an Asian meal the short and sweet menu that gets you to taste exotic dimsum crafted from the scratch in-house (Menu attached), wrapped and steamed to the perfection. EdamameDumpling (V), Lambroll, MapoSauceDumpling (V), Chicken And Coriander Dumpling were par excellent among all and the magical drinks by Sharad added to the experience. The Sambal, man I had it with everything including focaccia bread. Besides, the VietnameseRoll, SpicyBangkokBowl, SpinachRavioli, MalaysianBowl in the main course have equally impressed, with Tiramisu to close it off for the evening. Admirable experience one shouldn’t miss.