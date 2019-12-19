Jhol Momos To Har Gow: Pop By This Kondapur Cafe For Authentic Oriental Delicacies

Gourmet meets comfort food — that is precisely how we'd describe The Himalayan Cafe's new menu. Moving out of a home kitchen, this only-delivery cafe has now opened a cloud-kitchen with a minimal seating option. The seating area is strictly for those who take their food seriously — a little low on the ambience which Vasudev Singh (owner) and his chefs make up for with delightful conversations. As you enter the cafe, you'll find framed posters of your favourite cartoon characters and superheroes, and the open kitchen allows you to witness the chefs rustling some magic!

Now, let's get straight to what we were here for — the grub. The first to arrive was a smoking hot dish of Jhol Momos, which in other words is momos dunked in a generous helping of gravy (jhol). The jhol is a tangy peanut gravy sauce, and we loved how the rather mild taste of momos was complementing it. Fish in XO Sauce and Honey Chilli Potatoes were next — the XO sauce is a spicy seafood sauce, and this dish (found nowhere else in the city) is as appetizing as it looks. Well cooked, authentic, and filling! The Honey Chilli Potatoes were pretty neat, and we liked how the potatoes were crisp (and not soggy)! We asked for Prawn Har Gow and Broccoli & Almond Dim sum and both the dishes were served with homemade chili sauce. The dim sums had a nice crumbly texture, and are something we'd go back for. And finally, we moved to the mains — Nasi Goreng, which is a work of art. Perfectly fried egg and satay! And then, we walked straight into a food coma, with no regrets. It's not every day you eat authentic Oriental meals.