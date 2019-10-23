This Cafe In Kondapur Now Has A Seating Area & We Cannot Be Happier

We come bearing good news — The Himalayan Cafe in Kondapur now has a proper sitting area. If you've always wanted to eat here, now is the time. Even more so, because they've launched a new menu. This one has all their specialties along with Thai, Tibetan, and Nepalese dishes. Some of their dishes also include their take on PAN Asian cuisine. The seating area is a mix of casual seating and traditional-style floor seating. The walls are decked with framed posters of cartoons, photos of the team and travel pictures while the centre wall is covered with a massive picture of the mountain ranges. We started our meal with Tom Yum Soup (or Thai rasam — as the team behind The Himalayan Cafe would call). Full of bamboo shoots, mushroom, tomatoes, baby corn, this is not for the faint-hearted. If you love spice, don't give this a miss. Every bit tangy, gingery, and hot, we reckon this can cure your cold too. We moved on to THC's Special Momos (both steamed and fried), Veg Schezwan Momos (fried), and Naan Thod Potatoes. We've always loved their momos but their Naan Thod Potatoes — a tangy dish is a showstopper. Baby potatoes are tossed in the sauce and if you are big on flavours, devour this. Plus, they've got some authentic dishes like Pad Thai Noodles, Nasi Goreng. The best part? It won't leave you broke, and it reminds you of the hills.