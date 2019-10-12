Cheesy Omelettes To Pancakes: Get Your Breakfast Club To This Cafe In Jubilee Hills

All-day breakfast is a great day. The Hole In The Wall Cafe in Jubilee Hills might have opened up only a year ago, but it has quickly turned into a constant. For those of you who prefer hearty brekkie platters or large meals to get rid of that hangover, pop by here. The indoors are divided into three areas and they are decked up with wall art, shelves full of books and board games. But it’s the outdoors that we truly love. From swings for chairs to French-style windows casually hanging out on a wall, it’s Instagram-worthy. So much that you’ll find rocky boulders sharing the space.

Let’s talk about food, now — go for The Veggie Pizza Omelette, The Classic Club Omelette, The Farmers Basket, and All English Breakfast. Looking for more? Their menu is vast and if you’re confused about what to order, allow us to pitch in. Chicken Hole 9 Yards Hash are Great Goan Sausage Fest are for great choices for meat lovers. Pancake persons will find joy in Triple Chocolate Pancakes. Wrap up your meal with Hot Chocolate. They also have Strawberry Coffee which isn’t big on taste but it comes in pink colour so you’ve got to do it for the ‘gram!

