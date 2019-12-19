Sushi, Momos & Cocktails: This Quaint Looking Joint Serves A Variety Of Cuisines

An offbeat and funky ambience (thanks to the wall art), chill vibes, and different cuisines under one roof — that's The Joint Bar & Cafe. Standing tall on Road No. 8, Banjara Hills, laidback brick-styled walls, artsy graffiti on the wall (oh hello, Marilyn Monroe & Albert Einstein), private rooms, French windows, and contemporary decor welcomed this into this big eatery. It has beautiful outdoor, and cosy indoor seating options which are great for big group parties. Well-known restaurants like Chai Pani, Hashi, 10D Express, Little Idli, Get Fried, and Batter Tales have their joints here so you can try a bit of everything here. Psst, they also make sinful cocktails and mocktails in-house. So that covers everything from breakfast to drinks. We scavenged through their menu and ordered Vegetable Gyoza, Abokado Kurimuchizu Maki, and Mushroom Cheese and Corn Fries along with two of their signature cocktails Guatemalan Caffeine and Booga Sugga. Abokado Kurimuchizu Maki is a sushi dish which had a creamy avocado flavour (Abokado=avocado), Vegetable Gyoza was pan-fried and came with Chili Oil that amped up its taste and gave it a slight hint of spice. The fries were loaded with cheese and mushroom and paired perfectly with our drinks. If you're a coffee head, you would love Guatemalan Caffeine for obvious reasons, whiskey and coffee, and Booga Sugga had hints of basil with vodka and tasted bomb!