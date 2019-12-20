This Pop Up Shop Has Hand-Painted Ceramic Platter, Coasters & A Lot More

There is something undoubtedly magical about Indian handicrafts. They are intricate, eye-catching, and expressive. And The Komorebi Collective is a conjugation of such art and culture but with a new-age touch. It was born in 2018 with a passion to explore local art with a modern sensibility and be the mediator between the artists and the consumers. They have lamps, candle holders, serving trays, coasters, ceramic bowls, platters and much more. If you are looking for a hand-carved Seoni motif tray or handmade Marrakesh dome teapot, you'll get it. The price depends on the detailing. But you can expect a coaster to be around INR 700 and a platter to be around INR 4,000 and above. They make a bunch of things but with limited production.

So, whether you want to decorate your house with their rustic yet quirky items or want to gift someone (irrespective of occasions), the products can be a great pick.