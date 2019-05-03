Funky Home Decor, Kitchenware & Stationery: There's A New Store In Town

The fact that The M Store has everything — funky bags and backpacks, scarves, DIY tools, decor accents, and so much more — under one roof is what makes it awesome. We were a little lost in the store and didn't really know where to begin. While the ceramic mugs and kulhads beckoned us, we were also drawn towards checkered and polka dot backpacks. Of course, the faux leather backpacks can easily hang out with the big guys of fashion labels. Walk a little further in and lose yourself in their stationery section. Glittery notebooks and furry elephants as covers sit pretty on the aisles that also house erasers (different shapes and sizes), file holders, colouring pens, and DIY tools.

You wouldn't stop hydrating yourself with the mason jars and juice bottles they've got. Plus, they've got colourful glass jars with bows and slogans too. Packing your lunch is all the more fun with frog-faced boxes and Bento boxes. Love flower vases? You're going to find plenty here. With scented candles, storage boxes, gardening tools, let's just say all our home needs are sorted. Love jewellery and accessories? Check out their bracelets and hair accessories section, right at the counter.