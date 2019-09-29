Say Hello To These Lovely Thalis At Fat Pigeon!

In the Frame: Thalis 💕 From the New menu of Fat Pigeon, Say hello to these lovely Thalis. Butter Chicken, Nalli Ghosht and Paneer Butter Masala Thalis. Tandoori Rotis, Flavoured Steamed Rice, Dal Makhni, Boondhi Raitha, Salad, Papad, Pickles, Few tikka Pieces of Paneer and Chicken. All these in just one thali, What else do you need? Trust me, we never thought A Thali at a pub would taste Bloody scrumptious. Every single thing in the Thali tasted Real good. Butter chicken was rich and creamy, Nalli ghost was my favourite and Paneer Butter masala was the basic and Decent. Probably these were the best Thalis I've had in a long time! Head towards Fat Pigeon and do try their New Menu, especially the Thalis! ♥️ Location: Fat Pigeon, Jubilee Hills Road No 45. Ratings: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 / 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Price - Paneer 449/- Nalli Ghosht and Butter Chicken 479/-.