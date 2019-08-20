Feranoz Patisserie & Cafe In Banjara Hills Has The Best Cheesecake Ever!

In the Frame: Blueberry Cheesecake: The classic Baked New York cheesecake with a crunchy biscuit base topped with blueberry compote. It's simply the Best Blueberry Cheesecake in town. I tell you how simple this is and it's made with great quality products. It's a complete baked Cheesecake with 3 layers. The biscuit base was nice and crunchy, cheesecake had a smooth texture and The Blueberry compote was out of the world. It is not that sweet, perfect sweetness level and property baked. Hands down its the best Cheesecake you get in Hyderabad. The best thing what I like about this place is the work is done very neatly and with full of heart. Feranoz Patisserie & Cafe is my favourite place for desserts in town.