Drop By Taaza Kitchen For An Amazing South Indian Breakfast

Fast Food Restaurants

Taaza Kitchen

Madhapur, Hyderabad
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 497, 100 Feet Road, Chanda Naik Nagar, Madhapur, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Very well maintained restaurant! Everything is so beautifully organised, Taaza Kitchen has only a few items on the menu and specialise in all of them. Excellent service and Last but not least, the food is really tasty and will keep you coming back for more. What I love the most about the place is It's extremely Pocket-Friendly, Such great food at such low prices is what makes them your go-to a restaurant for some delicious quick south Indian eats.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

