Wider Space, Amazing Food & Their Special Coffee, Drop By Ironhill ASAP!

Ironhill is now at a new location, wider space and amazing food along with their speciality, the Coffee. They have kopi Luwak on the menu which is one of the most expensive coffees in the world. The place is quite big with both indoor and outdoor seating available. The weather was perfect , so we opted for the outdoors. Gloomy weather, a slight drizzle and some good company had to make it even better and they did. The indoors have about 5 tables , a book shelf and some games. They also have a nice arrangement on the sides , some good wall paintings and lots of greenery on the outside. The pancakes here need a special mention , fluffy pancakes with no eggy odour, comes with a side of whipped cream and maple syrup. We tried the nutella one, which was equally or even better than the regular. The 10 star was an European style omelette stuffed with sausages, perfectly cooked and came with a side of hash browns, grilled tomato and toast. The Cheesy beg fiesta came with Similar sides but had mushrooms and veggies inside along with lots of cheese. We had cilantro rice bowl, Jamaican jerk chicken, Vegetable au gratin and a few of their meal boxes . The pricing , quality, taste and quantity of the meal boxes are something that’ll make me visit them quite often. The Jamaican chicken came with a portion of salad and a portion of rice. The au gratin was decent, a few more vegetables making it slightly less saucy might have been better. A nice cheese crust adds another dimension. Coming to the meal boxes, the southern meal box was a stunner. Aromatic and flavourful chicken Pulao came with a small portion of chicken 65 and raitha. The oriental box was equally good. Noodles were good , it also includes a small portion of started , gravy and salad. The flavour were well put. The meal boxes are a bliss. Affordable , filling and tasty.