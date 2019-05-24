The Juri Cafe In Jubilee Hills Has To Be Discoverd Soon

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Juri Cafe & Bar

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

161, Road 13, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Juri is Restro Bar which has different cuisines like North Indian, continental, Italian and Hyderabadi dishes. It has three seating sections outdoors, indoors and a bar area. The place is huge and is spread across enchanting interiors. Coming to food, among the variety of menu, the best tryouts are gun foundry chicken. The drinks menu is also very diverse. In desserts, the chocolate mud pie is the show stealer. Visit this place just like me for these delicious desserts.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

