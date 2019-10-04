This Rooftop Brewery Serves Delish Food

So this place called Repete is located at Road no 36 Jubilee hills exactly above the Tonique. This place has some simple and unique ambience and is having Rooftop and some indoor sitting. The best part of this place is that it has its own brewery and this place serves amazing beers. Food- This place has 99 Rs menu in food and drinks. The veg comes in 99 and the non-veg. There are alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in the 99menu. We had some amazing starters and the main course here. The paneer based starters were very good. The double-fried lamb chops were also good. The drinks prepared here have some separate fan base. They have their unique flavours. Staff and service - the place have some amazing staff and they are very friendly and the service here is quick.