The Poor Man Must Walk To Get Meat For His Stomach, The Rich Man To Get A Stomach To His Meat ♥️

In the Frame: Mandi at Grill9: I know I have been posting about this many times, but I cannot get bored with this Mandi. The taste has been better now, in between they somehow lost the taste. Now they have improved a lot. The rice grains are long and Flavourful, the mutton is super succulent and Juicy, Basa fish is probably the best you'll ever get, freaking Hot and soft, Chicken is slightly grilled, yet tender. This is Mix Mandi for 5 people where you get 2 pieces of juicy mutton, 2 pieces of Chicken and One large Fish. Probably the only place in Secunderabad to serve a good Mandi. Topped with fried Onions, Almonds and Raisins. Served with a tangy tomato puree. Would recommend to everyone. For people who don't know what Mandi is, It's a traditional dish in Yemen consisting of Boiled meat and Rice with a special blend of Spices. Extremely popular and prevalent in most Arabian Peninsula. Now it's been Trending in Hyderabad for past 6-7 years. Ratings: 5 / 5