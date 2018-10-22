Drop By This Coffee House For Baked Fish, Chicken Wings & Waffles

Cafes

The Roastery Coffee House

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 418, 8-2-287/12, Road 14, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

The Roastery Coffee House in Banjara Hills is the perfect blend of a lively ambience and great food. It's an ideal place to hang out with your squad. Oh, and you can get some Instagram-worthy pictures too. The food is so good that you'd devour it within minutes. Do try the baked fish, chicken wings, waffles, and the amazing shakes.

What Could Be Better?

While everything else is good, the coffee can be improved.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group and Bae

