From Biryani To Hyderabadi Desserts, Riwayat Has Covered It All!

Hyderabadi cuisine, also known as Deccani cuisine, is the native cooking style of the Hyderabadi Muslims, and began to develop after the foundation of the Bahmani Sultanate, and more drastically with the Qutb Shahi dynasty around the city of Hyderabad, promoting the native cuisine along with their own. so Riwayat is the final destination where your search ends for perfect Hyderabadi food. From biryani to kebabs to Hyderabadi desserts, this royal Hyderabadi cuisine place has it all. the ambience of the place is classy and has a royal touch to it, a live ghazal performance in the background makes your visit to this place a worth. so we got to try their beautifully curated dishes from their authentic Hyderabadi menu, the list is as follows. • Strawberry cooler • Marag e Khaas • Kaju malai ki seekh • Orange Saffron Cooler • Murgh Malai Kebab • Blue Lagoon • Varqi Luqman • Paneer Shahi Tikka • Tilwale Tandoori Kebab • Ajwaini Fish Tikka • Murgh Beetroot ka Tikka • Patthar ka gosht • Murgh Do pyaza • Qheema Samosa • Subz Zaiqedaar • Talawa Gosht • Veg Biryani • Gosht Dum Biryani • Dum ka Murgh • Beetroot ka Halwa • Kaddu ki Kheer Every dish was delectable but The Gosht dum Biryani, Patthar ka gosht, Murgh Malai kebab and Varqi Luqmi were my favourite. Their Gosht Dum Biryani is to die for. My experience with this place is a memorable one. The staff was kind and the service was prompt .will surely pay a visit to this place at the earliest. Food-5/5 Service -4/5 Ambience-5/5 Value for money -5/5