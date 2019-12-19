Adorable & Affordable! Grab Some Weaves From This Saree Store

The fact that you can get a unique range of sarees at affordable prices is what makes The Saree Story awesome. Run by Puja Rajput who believes in crafting free-flowing and lightweight sarees, if you are looking for casuals with a twist, give this one a go. When you go through her designs, you'll find various Rajasthani-inspired prints with gota or mirror work. Got a thing for dyed sarees? Oh, there's so much you can shop.

Puja is particular about designing sarees for the younger generation, and she creates chiffon sarees with pom-poms and tassels. Have a little fun as you drape yourself in a saree with beads or pearls. With variants like Peacock chiffon sarees, chikankari and hand block printed ones, let's just say you'll never run out of options. At the moment, you can slide into their Facebook DMs or WhatsApp to place an order, but we've been told that a proper website is on the cards. The prices range between INR 1,200-3,500.