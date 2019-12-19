Say Hello To Kolhapuris & Sandals At This Budget Shoe Store In Kondapur

Whoever thought name is a big deal has to check out The Shoe Store in Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur. From elaborate Kolhapuri chappal to funky flipflops, this budget store has your back when it comes to essentials. We're totally digging the store's Kolhapuri chappal and sandals that come in the hues of golden and festive red. Say hello to Aztec prints and peppy pink straps, but don't stop right there as you can sort all your beachwear sliders and flipflops. Best friend's wedding coming up? You've got to hoard all those golden wedges, sandals with embroidery. Who's got a thing for Crocs? The store has plenty. Plus, men's formal footwear begins at INR 799 only.