Talk Of The Town: This Night Club Is Definitely Winning Hearts, Check It Out Now!

TOT takes one of the top positions on my list of favourite night clubs on Hyderabad. Ambience: This place is just lit in every way possible, from the outdoor waiting area to the sprawling interiors and dance floor. They've got a premium set up to take your experience to all new level. with a great dance floor and multilevel seating options, the vibe inside TOT is absolutely stunning, with red neon lights it gives you an amazing vibe and makes you feel like you are inside Tron and when the beat drops the lighting work is outstanding and puts your party on fire! Food: TOT has a very simple menu with more concentration on appetizers, the chicken and seafood are just amazing, they melt in your mouth while being packed with flavours. The mutton sheek kebab is another appetizer you shouldn't miss absolutely succulent and filled with flavours. They have some really good Mocktail's to try from as well. Service: The staff is super friendly and the service time was pretty quick even on a packed day. Price: comparatively TOT is on the premium side, however for the over all Experience is justifies and is VFM. TOT is just not your weekend party place but a place where you can just crash after a tiering work day and enjoy some amazing music and food.