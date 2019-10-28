Vegan Leather Bags, Clutches & Travel Luggage: This Store Is A Bag Heaven, Fam

We found this hidden gem of a store in Banjara Hills which is also India’s first luggage and travel accessories experience centre. Hidden in the streets of Road Number 11, The TravelBug Shop has something for everybody. With an inspiring store ambience that tempts you to book the tickets and scoot away, you can score a range of travel necessities. Looking for bright and cheerful trolley bags? From cabin bags to check-in bags, there are a lot of sizes and varieties for both kids and adults starting from INR 2,500. Embarking on a trek? Get your hands on sturdy backpacks here. Speaking of backpacks, you can surprise your kid with a new school bag or a backpack from here too. They’ve got other stuff like weighing tools, locks, and luggage tags, etc but what caught our attention was their collection of vegan leather handbags. From shoulder bags, handbags, sling bags, to wallets, and cardholders, you can stuff your entire world in them while travelling. Starting at INR 1200, they’re both classy and practical. Travel on your mind? Drive yourself to this shop and check out what all they have, you will deffo find something useful for your next trip.