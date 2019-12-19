Stay In The Tent Rooms At This Pet-Friendly Adventure Resort Just 40KMS From Hyderabad

With an outdoor pool and walking trails, this resort offers more than what appears on the surface — camping, pretty tent stays that come with comfy beds, and a seating area. Equipped with activities like a playground, board games, ropeways, cycling tracks, their mandatory evening entertainment will keep you hooked. It's wise to travel here in a group as you can set up your own BBQ grill (at an extra charge) by the patio or private pool, or ask for a movie night, which is arranged at a minimal charge.

We're loving the common dining area (both indoors and outdoors) where you can interact with other travellers. Plus, the restaurant and the mini-bar keep you occupied. Brownie points for the patio that comes with every room, and they serve scrumptious English breakfast at INR 150 only. While the gardens and lawns are perfect for you to unwind, don't go expecting a luxurious stay because this eco-friendly resort is mostly designed for sustainable travellers. If you're looking for hosting parties at an offbeat place, this one has you covered. But we'd recommend this for a weekend getaway where you can score some views and indulge in a night of movies and barbecue.