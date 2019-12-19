Oh, What Fun! This New Bakery Is Doing Awesome Desserts & Themed Dinners

The Whomping Willow might be on the hallowed grounds of Hogwarts, but if you are scouting for a secret passage to appease your tum, it has to be The Willow Bake Shop. Tucked in the alleys of Banjara Hills, we're giving you three reasons to sprint to this new bakery — choux pastries, themed weekend dinners, and a whole bunch of Instagram-worthy corners. The bake shop looks snug, home-like with a sweet sit-out area. Walk in and you're instantly distracted by the dessert counter. There's no set menu (yay) which means you can spot new desserts (we're so hoping) whenever you walk in. We went for Paris Brest, Lemon Choux, and Jackfruit Tart. The choux stood out for us, scoring high on texture and the right amount of zest. Of course, we didn't stop right there. We climbed upstairs and chose to have our lunch in the balcony. We've tried the soup of the day — Potato & Cheddar and Tomato & Garlic — both were served with homebaked bread (major love) and got us slurping till the last drop. And then we moved on to Farm Fresh Pizza which is basically a flatbread pizza. With ample olive oil and veggies, this was a perfect snack. Just grab a book from their shelf and treat yourself to a pizza. Want to try more? Three words: Hazelnut Cold Coffee. If chocolate makes you weak in the knees, this one ought to be tried. The ambience of Willow is quite interesting. Splashes of colour make it come to life — we mean, paintings on the wall. The staircase that leads you to the top is flanked by wall-paintings and you'll spot plenty of greens too. Do say hello to Dragon Fairy Kermit when you're in the balcony — our favourite nook in the entire space. We've heard that Willow intends to host themed dinners, like Harry Potter theme dinner, pie night, etc.