This New Cafe In Jubilee Hills Is So Green That We Cannot Stop Going Back

Smacked in the centre of greens, Theory Cafe is a new cafe in Jubilee Hills. And we really cannot get over its ambience. Hidden from the bustling Jubilee Hills, this cafe has a stunning outdoor space - so rustic that you'll literally dine under the trees. Step in and you have an industrial ambience welcoming you. The service is quick and we thought it was genuinely honest - the staff didn't allow us to over order. We went for Bruschetta, Lasagna, Veg Thai Bowl, and Veg Enchiladas. While the bruschetta was a classic, the Thai Bowl stood out for us. It came with an authentic peanut sauce, sauted vegetables, jasmine rice. Good enough to take us back for more. The lasagna was slightly greasy and the enchiladas tasted great but we're equally greasy. We paired our food with Strawberry Chili Kombucha (yum), a cappuccino (not a fan) and a French Press with Ethiopian beans. Loved it!