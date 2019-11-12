Handmade Cheriyal Boxes To Floral Baskets: These Wedding Invitations Are Goals

Let's get real — every couple is interested in personalised wedding invitations that bring out their story on the cards. Therefore is all about wedding invitations. Founded by Amit Agarwal, Therefore is up for beautiful customisations, and they are pros at reviving the art of gifting and giving back. We've checked out their studio-cum-store in Banjara Hills where we spotted invitations in art forms like Cheriyal, Pichwai, and other ancient art. If you're into English patterns, florals, or pastel colours — this store is your oyster. Whatever is your idea of an invitation, the designers at Therefore are up for the challenge. Love simple floral invitations? You'll find them. But if you're looking for invitations with gifts like shot glasses, idols, dry fruits, decor accents, Therefore can curate them for you.

While wedding invitations are Therefore's specialty, they also craft invitations for baby showers, birthdays. Of course, they're also big in corporate gifting. In fact, we've spotted several handmade gift boxes for corporate events that look every bit functional, quirky, and aesthetic.