This Cocktail Lounge In Jubilee Hills Is Home To Lit Music Scenes

Dirty Martini is the newest kid on the block, and it's as grand as it can be. Known for happening evenings, this cocktail lounge is super pleasant in the noons too. With sunlight streaming in and peppy music, the lunches here can be a sweet retreat. Three cheers to the impeccable service but what's better, you ask? The ambience, which is larger than life. It serves alcohol only on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and since I visited on Monday, it was a tragic dry day. I made peace by ordering mocktails and started my meal with Mushroom Soup which has a delicious and raw flavour of truffle oil. I followed it up Quinoa Arancini Balls, which has a mushy stuffing of quinoa and is served with sour cream and salsa - perfect! For the main course, I asked for the Spaghetti Aglio Olio which strangely came with mint leaves. While I don't understand pudina in pasta, the pasta {even if pudina is out of the equation}, might not have stood out for me as it was a little too greasy.