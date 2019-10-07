From movies to food, Ameerpet is where all the action happens. Not literally, but it's a bustling area and you cannot disagree. So, if you find yourself here (which you might, thanks to the metro), these are the top things you've got to do.
Eat, Play, Shop: A List Of Fun Things To Do If You Find Yourself In Ameerpet
From movies to food, Ameerpet is where all the action happens. Not literally, but it's a bustling area and you cannot disagree. So, if you find yourself here (which you might, thanks to the metro), these are the top things you've got to do.
Check Out Central Book Shop
We were quite taken by surprise when we checked out Central Book Shop because its top floor opens to a really large area of books with a seating area. Resembling a modern (but not thaaaat huge too) library, this shop grabbed our fancy right from its first aisle where we picked Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan and Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami. Also, it's two floors full of books, quirky stationery, and board games.
Kashmiri Lassi
Located in the crowded market street of Ameerpet is Kashmiri Lassi — a roadside stall that is considered as a blessing in disguise for shoppers and fellow passersby. Unable to contain our excitement after hearing the raving reviews, we hit the stall one evening, which is more of a table with matkas full of lassi and khoya neatly arranged. Forget a parking lot, you’ll barely find space to stand and relish your lassi, so be sure to share your (private) space with a bunch of merry strangers. Don’t let that turn you away. Gather your squad (just like we did) and go here to gratify all your street food (and sweet tooth) cravings.
Buy Fabric From Amaravathi Saree House
Tucked away in the oldest lanes of Ameerpet, Amaravathi Saree House is a hidden gem with some of the best fabrics out there. We found a huge variety of ikat and Kalamkari which are rarely found in other stores along with beautiful Shibori print sarees and dress materials. Got a thing for Benaras dupattas? This store has lovely ones that come in offbeat colours like turquoise, tangerine, and mehendi.
Tuck Into Midnight Biryani
It's always a good time for biryani, but late night is the best. Tulips at Hotel GreenPark serves midnight biryani and if you're one of those who has terrible hunger pangs beyond midnight, this is where you should go. They serve biryani till 2.30 am, so go wild!
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Check Out PVR Playhouse
This is not exactly Ameerpet, but it's seconds away. Themed after Finding Nemo, PVR Playhouse is where kids (and even adults) go bonkers. Teddy bears chairs and swings in the back are perfect to bring out the child in you. But it's the bright slide in a corner that steals the show. Yup, more than the movie. Towards the end of the slide, there is a teeny play area with a mock lawn for children who can pick balls and blocks to play all they like. We're also loving the walls of the house where Nemo is swimming with its friends.
Brunch It Out At Mekong
Mekong in Marigold Hotel is a Pan-Asian restaurant that serves Chinese, Thai, Burmese, Vietnamese, Tibetan, and Japanese cuisines with authentic flavours. If you have a taste for Asian cuisine and like to experiment and try out new cuisines, dishes, and flavours, then this place will delight the foodie in you. If you're ready for an Asian gastronomical adventure, you should try their Jasmine Tea, Pecking Duck, Doufu Jiaozi (tofu dumplings tossed in Szechuan sauce), and Lamb Massaman Curry (traditional Thai style homemade lamb curry).
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Comments (0)