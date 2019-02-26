Sandstone Cave Temples, Lakes & Adventure: Take A Trip To This Town 10 Hours Away

Known to be the capital of Chalukya dynasty, Badami in Bagalkot district of Karnataka is a historical marvel turned into a modern town. Amidst the rocky hills is a set of four cave temples carved out of sandstone, dedicated to Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism. Following the Dravidian and Jain styles of architecture, they have intricate designs and stone sculptures that are breathtakingly beautiful. So, if you're a history enthusiast, you can get to witness many stories through these. The streets have an old-fashioned charm, with little rural houses that will give you some colourful posts for your Instagram feed. The Badami Fort too is a photographer's paradise. Although kind of deserted, walking the gates there is an overwhelming experience.

After spending the day exploring temples and the fort, head to Agatsya Tirtha. Not only can you witness the golden rays of the sun reflect on the lake water, but also go rock climbing nearby for some adrenaline rush. Pick the difficulty level of your choice, and climb those boulders.