If you thought the sole purpose of going to a mall is to shop, allow us to burst your bubble. Apart from spending your money on clothes, footwear, and accessories, there are other recreational activities you can be a part of to kill time and have fun with your people. So, check out these top things to do in City Center Mall, besides the usual.
Fun Things To Do, Besides Shopping
Color Me Mine
Let your creative juices flow, and let your imagination show by painting pots, platters, piggy banks among 400 other things at the Color Me Mine studio. It is warm, spacious and super cute with comfy chairs and tables, lively walls, and organised shelves with plain white dinnerware, mugs, decor items as well as toys for kiddos. The process is pretty simple. You walk in, pick what you want to paint, make use of the tools and colourants available at the store (the friendly staff guides you with a few techniques if you're a rookie) to create a masterpiece. Apart from the price of the item you choose to paint, which starts at INR 600, they charge per person, per session. At INR 200 for kids up to 12 years, and INR 300 for everyone else, it does give you value for money along with a memorable time.
- Upwards: ₹ 2000
Laser Shooter
Laser Shooter is a part of Lazer Ops, Jubilee Hills, and you can expect the same level of awesomeness here. Put on your gaming vest and start chasing your mates (or enemies) at just INR 199 for 20 minutes. A 30-minute game will cost you around INR 269. They've got another outlet in Begumpet that you can check out and the pricing is the same.
Smaaash Zone
Smaaash is one of the best bowling alleys in the city and after a shopping spree, you can escape reality with their arcade and virtual gaming. Yup, for reals! We enjoy the techno vibe the neon lights, funky music, and mirrors on the ceiling bring to the place. Apart from bowling, there are games like air hockey, Pacman, Peppa Pig, basketball, etc where your little one can beat those high scores. 10 rounds of bowling costs INR 300 per person and you can get the Smaaash card recharged for INR 500 as the arcade games start at INR 50.
Opium Spa
If you have a busy work-life schedule, you need a thorough massage to calm your senses. Cosy ambience, mellow music, corners decked up with greens, aromas of essential oils — this upscale spa has both relaxing and therapeutic services, right from a head massage to a full-body oil massage. Apart from these, you can get yourself a makeover with a trendy hair cut, colour treatments, and styling for a new look. Due on your mani-pedi? Indulge in some TLC here.
