Fun Things To Do, Besides Shopping

Let your creative juices flow, and let your imagination show by painting pots, platters, piggy banks among 400 other things at the Color Me Mine studio. It is warm, spacious and super cute with comfy chairs and tables, lively walls, and organised shelves with plain white dinnerware, mugs, decor items as well as toys for kiddos. The process is pretty simple. You walk in, pick what you want to paint, make use of the tools and colourants available at the store (the friendly staff guides you with a few techniques if you're a rookie) to create a masterpiece. Apart from the price of the item you choose to paint, which starts at INR 600, they charge per person, per session. At INR 200 for kids up to 12 years, and INR 300 for everyone else, it does give you value for money along with a memorable time.

