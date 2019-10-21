If your sole purpose of going to a mall is to shop, you're doing something wrong. Sorting your food and entertainment, it's amazing that you can invest plenty of your time (and ahem...money) in a mall. So, go beyond shopping and try out these things at GVK One Mall in Banjara Hills.
Fun Things To Do, Beyond Shopping
If your sole purpose of going to a mall is to shop, you're doing something wrong. Sorting your food and entertainment, it's amazing that you can invest plenty of your time (and ahem...money) in a mall. So, go beyond shopping and try out these things at GVK One Mall in Banjara Hills.
Watch A Movie At INOX
Want to catch up with a new release? INOX will sort it out for you. This is the only INOX in Hyderabad; the screens are quite good, and some of the auditoriums come with recliners too. You can grab your tickets at the Box Office at the entrance of the mall or the theatre.
Be A Child At Funzone
Unlike other play zones in the city, Funzone is a budget gaming zone that has a limited number of activities, but sure seems fun. Start your day with Mirror Maze and run through the open pathways in dim lights to reach towards the end, and woah, with a group of five, this is a cute search party game. Right at the exit of this activity is a tiny photo booth where you can take turns to take pictures, and when done, proceed to play a game of basketball.
Go For A Scary Movie At 4D Theater
This is legit cheap thrills. If you haven't watched a scary movie or a space movie at the 4D theatre in GVK One Mall, it's about time you do. We're not saying it's great but towards the end of the 15 minutes, it'll leave you in splits. Go for a scary movie, which sets you back at INR 100-150, and although the theatre isn't well-maintained, you're sure to experience thrills.
Attend A Gig At Hard Rock Cafe
Hard Rock Cafe is home to legendary burgers and music scene. Which means, there's always a gig or two happening that you can hit up. Just stalk them on Instagram or call them to find out their schedule for the day, and get going.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
TLC At O2 Spa
Go for a pamper sesh at O2 Spa & Salon. Right from Balinese and Thai massages to a wide range of facials and body wraps, they have it all. We tried the O2 Signature Facial which evened out our skin and added a glow. It costed us around INR 3,500 for an hour-long process.
Comments (0)