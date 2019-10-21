Fun Things To Do, Beyond Shopping

Unlike other play zones in the city, Funzone is a budget gaming zone that has a limited number of activities, but sure seems fun. Start your day with Mirror Maze and run through the open pathways in dim lights to reach towards the end, and woah, with a group of five, this is a cute search party game. Right at the exit of this activity is a tiny photo booth where you can take turns to take pictures, and when done, proceed to play a game of basketball.

