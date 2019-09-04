Tuck Into Finger Food & Shop For All Things Quirky: Here's What To Do In Himayathnagar

No one is old enough for magic and no one is ever too old to pull some pranks on their friends. We found Magic Shop, which is a hidden gem of a store in Himayathnagar that sells everything magic and we’re fascinated. Tucked away inside a complex next to the TTD Temple is this store where our childhood dream come true. In business for 35 years, they’ve got stuff for every magic trick — from card tricks to bunny out of a hat, flowers out of a stick, ribbons out of a sleeve, and cutting things in half and rejoining them. Psst, this is a professional magic store and they mean serious business.