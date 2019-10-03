Restaurants, Malls & Korean Stores: These Are The Top Things To Do In Kukatpally

Vintage clocks have a certain charm to them. If you have been looking for old-school clocks, check out Ethnic Clock Makers in Forum Sujana Mall. This is a tiny kiosk that's located right in front of Entertainment Store. All the clocks are designed and made by the team. We're loving the grunge look on the vintage clocks, and no matter what corner of your house you're planning to deck up, this is going to add a classy touch.The price range across the store starts at INR 950 and can go beyond INR 5,000. And if you ask us, we'll say this is the best investment you can make!

