Kukatpally has now become a massive jungle full of stores, malls, and eateries, and with new places popping out of no where, we understand that it can get a tad bit overwhelming. To help you folks out, we've made this list of top things to do in Kukatpally and you should get going right away.
Restaurants, Malls & Korean Stores: These Are The Top Things To Do In Kukatpally
Q By Tonique
Q By Tonique is located in Manjeera Trinity Corporate and this is probably the first liquor mart in Kukatpally where you can walk in and take your pick from the great selection.As the name suggests, this liquor mart belongs to Tonique, and the ambience is quite similar. As you walk in, you'll be welcomed by a large counter with a vast collection of miniatures behind. Everything from Vat 69 to Black Dog and The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal and Teachers 50 are on offer. And what’s not to love? The prices begin at just INR 110.
Zudio
This new budget store in Kukatpally swept us off our feet and is now one of our favourite stores to shop from. Standing tall near Manjeera Mall in Kukatpally is Zudio and we’re digging it. From strappy tops to pair up with our jackets to formal shirts and Kurtis, we found lots of pieces here that caught our attention. This entire store falls under the affordable bracket which is great to please our month-end shopping wishes.
Ethnic Clock Makers
Vintage clocks have a certain charm to them. If you have been looking for old-school clocks, check out Ethnic Clock Makers in Forum Sujana Mall. This is a tiny kiosk that's located right in front of Entertainment Store. All the clocks are designed and made by the team. We're loving the grunge look on the vintage clocks, and no matter what corner of your house you're planning to deck up, this is going to add a classy touch.The price range across the store starts at INR 950 and can go beyond INR 5,000. And if you ask us, we'll say this is the best investment you can make!
Nabanno
- Price for two: ₹ 800
SVM Bowling & Gaming
We're all a bunch of excited kids at a gaming lounge, and at SVM, both kids and youngsters come together for arcade gaming. Find yourself at the Pacman, Super Match, Crazy Shoot or Mario Bros. counters, but we wish there was a Dance Dance Revolution too. The bowling alley is a must-do if you are with a bunch of friends. Priced up to INR 1,000 for three, this is sure to set a contest between your gang. Got a few brats with you? Let them get their share of fun at fun rides and mini-trampoline.
Decathlon
Peeps, no more traveling to Shamshabad or Uppal for hoarding sports merchandise from Decathlon. The Kukatpally outlet has stocked up on essentials and has awesome sales and deals throughout the year.Whether you're looking for ponchos because you're traveling to the hills (In style) or a good pair of trekking shoes, get them here. We spotted all things by Quechua to fulfill your camping and hiking needs. Nothing here is heavy on the pocket, so get hoarding.
- upwards: ₹ 200
The 2358 Store
Right in Kioda's spot, The 2358 Store has opened up in Manjeera Mall. They've got stationery, backpacks, handbags, fluffy slippers, and a range of Korean skincare like sheet masks, serums, and under-eye patches. Their entire product line definitely sparks joy!
Chaitanya Food Court
Looking for the best sambhar rice in Hyderabad? Then head straight to Chaitanya Food Court in Kukatpally. Not just that, this restaurant will get you hooked to its Andhra food (Like the Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani) in no time.The place is modest in its decor, but it has a private dining area and a rooftop bar. Located right opposite Forum Mall, you have to make a stop here if you're shopping in and around the mall.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Comments (0)