It Feels Like Winter In Summer If You Are Planning A Getaway To Lambasingi

One of the less explored hill stations around Vizag is Lambasingi. This is a small village in Andhra Pradesh and it is often regarded as the Kashmir of South India. Although this place is a massive hit among travellers in winter as it experiences sub-zero temperatures and foggy weather, it is a great choice for summer getaways. You are going to love the dense forests, plantations, and valleys, and these are must-visits. The population is rather slim in this village but the villagers are super chatty, and you can easily strike a conversation with them. So, it makes a perfect getaway for peace-seeking nature lovers. People who want to go on solo trips, go here for some quiet time.

Take a stroll in the village during the early hours of the day. One of the top places to visit nearby is Erravaram Waterfalls — get here to make a splash. There is also Lambasingi Dam if you want to lounge around and chill by the sunset hour. If you're travelling with a group, this is going to be fun.