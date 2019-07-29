Fun Things To Do, Beyond Shopping

Themed after Finding Nemo, PVR Playhouse is where kids (and even adults) go bonkers. Teddy bears chairs and swings in the back are perfect to bring out the child in you. But it's the bright slide in a corner that steals the show. Yup, more than the movie. Towards the end of the slide, there is a teeny play area with mock lawn for children who can pick balls and blocks to play all they like. We're also loving the walls of the house where Nemo is swimming with its friends.

