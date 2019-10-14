Cannot drive to Goa? Drive down to Suryalanka Beach — the closest beach to Hyderabad. Wondering what to do apart from beach bumming? Pack your bags and follow us as we are about to give you all the deets on how to make this weekend getaway more than just a beach party.
Historical Temples, Caves & Beaches: Here’s What To Do In & Around Suryalanka
Visit The Iconic Caves
Undavalli caves located at a distance of two hours from Suryalanka warrants a visit. A monolithic example of Indian rock-cut architecture, it is believed to have been existing since the 4th century. The caves have beautiful sculptures of deities and the finest memorials to ancient Vishwakarma sthapathis. Make sure to carry water and food as there is no canteen or mess inside.
Go Temple Hopping
At a two hour drive from Suryalanka, the historical Bhavanarayana Temple awaits. This 14th-century temple is known for its calm and serene atmosphere. Its architecture will leave you spellbound, and ask anyone in Bapatla, they’ll recommend visiting this temple. Make sure to check out its beautiful gardens too!
Spend Calm Evenings At A Fort
There are quite a few forts around Suryalanka and our favourite is Kondaveedu Fort. This is also a two-hour drive and has great roads, which makes it comfortable for trekking and sight-seeing. Located atop a hill, the place offers sweeping views of the town. The route to the top of the hill has many food stalls and ice-cream stalls. Totally reminds us of Enid Blyton's characters stopping for a snack break before they set off on an adventure.
Bird Sighting, Anyone?
A lesser-known place in the heartland of Guntur is Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary. There are over 7,000 birds here including Painted Storks, Spot-billed Pelicans. Several species of birds migrate from Siberia or Australia. It is one and a half-hour drive from Suryalanka and if you enjoy bird sighting, it’s a must-visit.
Drive To A Riverside Park
There is no shame in visiting a place, merely for pictures. A two hour drive from Suryalanka, sunsets are stunning at Rajiv Gandhi Park. Located on the banks of a river, this historic park is massive and boasts of colourful sculptures. Plus, if you are visiting with kiddies, there is a huge playground and attractions just for them.
More Beach Time
Chirala is known for its scenic beaches and resorts. Ramapuram Beach in a mere 50-minute drive from Suryalanka and the beach is quite secluded. Thanks to the resort, the beach is kept clean, and the best time to visit is during the sunrise. Are you Instagramming the beauty, already?
