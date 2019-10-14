Historical Temples, Caves & Beaches: Here’s What To Do In & Around Suryalanka

There are quite a few forts around Suryalanka and our favourite is Kondaveedu Fort. This is also a two-hour drive and has great roads, which makes it comfortable for trekking and sight-seeing. Located atop a hill, the place offers sweeping views of the town. The route to the top of the hill has many food stalls and ice-cream stalls. Totally reminds us of Enid Blyton's characters stopping for a snack break before they set off on an adventure.

