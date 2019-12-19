This Australian Brand Serves Fresh Sorbets & Gelatos In Jubilee Hills

Apart from serving more than 20 flavours, Gelatissimo also offers about 10 toppings including nuts, sprinkles and chocolate sauce. Everything from brownies to waffle cones and toppings are made in-house. Each sorbet section also has a tiny board with indications like vegan, gluten-free and signature flavour. Some of the special flavours created for Hyderabad are Mango Lassi, Kesariya Badam, and Kulfi. If you love fruit-based flavours, opt for slightly sour Passion Fruit Sorbet or Classic Mango. We also love the creamy Berry Pavlova (blueberry, strawberry, and raspberry) and Peanut Butter fudge — this one comes topped with choco chips and caramel. If you’re in a mood to experiment, do try Chilli Chocolate — although it’s sweet in the beginning, the spicy flavour lingers on. Apart from the variety of flavours, Gelatissimo also serves gelato cakes, waffles, doughnuts, brownies and a host of shakes. Their signature two scoop waffle could be a meal in itself — one half of the waffle is topped with two gelato flavours and whipped cream, the other half is placed on top and garnished with chocolate sauce or maple syrup and cherries.